Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Sets New 52-Week High at $101.04

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $101.04 and last traded at $100.82, with a volume of 298665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.59.

WFRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.47. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $1,534,853.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,726.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the third quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Weatherford International by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,607,000 after purchasing an additional 67,559 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Weatherford International by 85.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 931,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,887,000 after purchasing an additional 428,326 shares in the last quarter. Sagefield Capital LP grew its position in Weatherford International by 28.3% during the first quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 364,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,624,000 after purchasing an additional 80,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the third quarter valued at approximately $588,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

