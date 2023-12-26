Wedbush Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $350.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $310.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. HSBC started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a reduce rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $234.24.

Get Tesla alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $252.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.28. Tesla has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,222 shares of company stock worth $8,091,898 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,534,710,000 after buying an additional 3,453,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,484,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tesla by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,266,572,000 after purchasing an additional 269,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.