Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target to $14.00

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on XHR. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.40.

NYSE:XHR opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.33). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $232.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 275,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 48,657 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,858,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,132,000 after acquiring an additional 435,427 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,169,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 292,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

