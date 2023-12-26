Western Resources (TSE:WRX) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Western Resources Corp. (TSE:WRX – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 32,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 32,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$59.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.24.

Western Resources Corp., through its subsidiary, Western Potash Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone project covering an area of approximately 84,557 acres of crown held mineral leases and 65,305 acres of acquired freehold leases located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada.

