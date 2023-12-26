Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $143.52

Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $143.52 and last traded at $143.52, with a volume of 50779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WLK. KeyCorp upgraded Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westlake in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.77.

Westlake Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.85 and a 200-day moving average of $125.85.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. Westlake had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Research analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total value of $550,057.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,397. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 89.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the first quarter worth $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Westlake by 113.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Westlake during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

See Also

