Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis Sells 368 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $17,487.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 933,598 shares in the company, valued at $44,364,576.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ WLFC traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.47. 5,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,961. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $65.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 4,079.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 590.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

