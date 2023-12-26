Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.58

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.58 and last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 317762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd.
Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Wipro by 3.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 124,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC purchased a new position in Wipro during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Wipro during the second quarter worth about $8,705,000. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Wipro by 2,000.1% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 430,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 409,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Wipro by 35.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 445,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 116,269 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
