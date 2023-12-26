WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.09

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.09 and last traded at $36.18, with a volume of 57527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.98.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $870.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 543.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 255.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

