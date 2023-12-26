WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.09

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.09 and last traded at $46.08, with a volume of 100141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.63.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average is $42.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,854,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 41.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,065,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 14.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 219,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after buying an additional 27,896 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

