WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.93

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.93 and last traded at $57.92, with a volume of 6125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.42.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $805.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the second quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

