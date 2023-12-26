Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.83

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.83 and last traded at $32.83, with a volume of 23161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Worthington Steel in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Get Worthington Steel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel Stock Performance

Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.