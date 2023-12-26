X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.19

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.19 and last traded at $44.19, with a volume of 13158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.04.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.08. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 95,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000.

About X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

