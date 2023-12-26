X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.65

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.65 and last traded at $43.54, with a volume of 61743 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.40.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $912.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.71.

Get X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF in the second quarter worth $236,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 57,640.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 90,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 21,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 123,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares during the last quarter.

About X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.