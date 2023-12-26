Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 106.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.82.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,628. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.33. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $72.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

