XPO (NYSE:XPO) Hits New 12-Month High at $90.79

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $90.79 and last traded at $90.52, with a volume of 202040 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on XPO. StockNews.com cut XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on XPO from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on XPO from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.48.

XPO Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.11.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of XPO stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 165.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in XPO in the third quarter worth $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in XPO by 37.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of XPO by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

