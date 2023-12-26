Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Shares Down 0.2%

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.63 and last traded at $37.64. 26,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 88,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.72.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.96. The company has a market capitalization of $472.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 38.9% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 158,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,705 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 65.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 69,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 27,736 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 60,176 shares during the period.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

