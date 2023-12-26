Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.54

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.54 and last traded at $29.54, with a volume of 8713 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.42.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.57.

About Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.

