Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 3,634 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) by 214.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.93. 17,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $38.54 and a 12-month high of $50.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average is $45.01.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0111 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.