Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 3,728 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,879,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,491,000 after acquiring an additional 352,680 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FNCL stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.48. The stock had a trading volume of 101,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,651. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.19. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $53.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.