Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 6,635 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 392.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAE stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.80. 565,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.26.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

