Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cadence Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.88. 2,880,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,257. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $188.06 and a twelve month high of $238.69. The stock has a market cap of $335.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.46.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

