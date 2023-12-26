Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,784 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up 1.1% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 199.7% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 60.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.07. 293,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $56.07.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

