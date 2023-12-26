Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Buys 54 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,236 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Salesforce by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.67. 2,128,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,498,666. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.17 billion, a PE ratio of 100.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $127.65 and a one year high of $268.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $3,037,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,416,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,236,099.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $27,419,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 847,875 shares of company stock valued at $194,305,109. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wolfe Research raised Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

