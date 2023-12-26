Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,692,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,352. The company has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $78.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.43.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

