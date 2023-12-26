Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 264.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 100,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 296,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 237,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.21. 758,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,508. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.33. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

