Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF comprises 1.2% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 63,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:RYF traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.16. 18,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,626. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $62.37.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.