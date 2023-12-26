Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 45,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter worth about $583,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOX stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.05. The stock had a trading volume of 87,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,327. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $80.04 and a one year high of $118.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.