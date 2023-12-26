Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Free Report) by 436.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF makes up 0.9% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 840.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RTM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.72. The stock had a trading volume of 31,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,472. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a one year low of $140.23 and a one year high of $185.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

