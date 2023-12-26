Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,423 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 211,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,858,000 after acquiring an additional 447,274 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares during the period.

Shares of DFUS stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.92. The stock had a trading volume of 184,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,557. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.21. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $51.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

