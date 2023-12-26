Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 3.3% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 79,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.43. The stock had a trading volume of 462,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,278. The firm has a market cap of $101.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.94 and a 12 month high of $313.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.15 and a 200 day moving average of $285.05.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

