Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Has $553,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 10,440.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 474.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWCO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.97. 7,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,158. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $56.49 million, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.75.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (EWCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap firms engaged in communication services, selected from the S&P 500 Index. EWCO was launched on Nov 7, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

