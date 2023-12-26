Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.81 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 3.9% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,429,000 after buying an additional 50,213,109 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,467 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,673,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,303,000 after purchasing an additional 325,351 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS QUAL traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $146.70. 993,035 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.74. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

