Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF comprises 1.4% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 584.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 165,517 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,034,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,449,000 after buying an additional 102,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 126,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after buying an additional 65,134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDIS stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.65. 79,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,427. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.35 and a 12-month high of $80.28. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.60.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

