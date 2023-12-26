Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises 1.8% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $144.06. 120,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,697. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.03. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $91.74 and a 12 month high of $144.30.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

