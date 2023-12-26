Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMAT. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,991,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 173.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 101,368 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,441,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 121.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 46,477 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 262,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 46,227 shares during the period.

FMAT stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.14. 18,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,108. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.55. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.12.

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

