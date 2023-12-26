Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 69.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 151.4% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $26.46. The stock had a trading volume of 318,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,275. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $26.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.21.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

