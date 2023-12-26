Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,452,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 423,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,699,000 after purchasing an additional 18,727 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,751. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.66. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

