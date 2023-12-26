Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 115,080 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 919.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,080 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for about 20.6% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $35,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

RYT stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.55. 1,050,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,542. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $213.47 and a 1-year high of $286.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.70. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.