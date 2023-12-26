Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 21,921 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report) by 423.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,921 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF comprises about 2.6% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 367.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 401.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 413.9% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 33,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 426.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 79,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 64,089 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $31.03. 70,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,436. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $153.20 and a one year high of $178.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $672.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.