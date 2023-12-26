Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,176,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,231.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,406,000 after buying an additional 652,795 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,413,000 after buying an additional 560,535 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,148.1% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 287,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,868,000 after buying an additional 280,414 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after buying an additional 201,763 shares during the period.

VHT stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.21. 146,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.46. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $251.50.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

