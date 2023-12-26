Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,077 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Airbnb makes up 1.2% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 286.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $5,328,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,044,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,187,856.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $5,328,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,044,797 shares in the company, valued at $139,187,856.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 894,646 shares of company stock valued at $122,517,332 over the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.7 %

ABNB stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,208,084. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The stock has a market cap of $89.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.57.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

