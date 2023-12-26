Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,500 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter.

PGX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.56. 2,122,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,986,563. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $12.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

