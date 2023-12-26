Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,791 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF accounts for 1.9% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 368.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,580,000 after purchasing an additional 213,127 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 135,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 89,857 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,262,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,798,000 after acquiring an additional 89,264 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 332,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 88,001 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 284.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 67,708 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.45. The company had a trading volume of 24,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,636. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.22. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $49.76 and a 12 month high of $61.45. The company has a market capitalization of $835.72 million, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

