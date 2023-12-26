Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 40,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $391,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 129,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 20,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 165,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 21,637 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $37.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,876. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.99. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $37.46.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.