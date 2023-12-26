Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 4.1% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after buying an additional 22,218 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after buying an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.21. 1,018,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,420. The company has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.57 and its 200 day moving average is $161.18. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

