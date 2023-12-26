Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) versus FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) Critical Review

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yoshiharu Global -45.09% -103.00% -28.61% FAT Brands -31.64% N/A -7.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Yoshiharu Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of FAT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.5% of Yoshiharu Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.9% of FAT Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yoshiharu Global $9.25 million 0.64 -$3.49 million ($3.40) -1.46 FAT Brands $407.22 million N/A -$126.19 million ($8.36) -0.64

Yoshiharu Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FAT Brands. Yoshiharu Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FAT Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Yoshiharu Global has a beta of 3.27, indicating that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FAT Brands has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FAT Brands beats Yoshiharu Global on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

