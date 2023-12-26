Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.20

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.20 and last traded at $55.20, with a volume of 333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

Zealand Pharma A/S Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.07.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.71. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 224.88% and a negative return on equity of 49.75%. The business had revenue of $43.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing both insulin and dasiglucagon.

