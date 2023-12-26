Zelira Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Trading Down 0.2%

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
Zelira Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84.
About Zelira Therapeutics
Zelira Therapeutics Ltd. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research and development of cannabinoid-based formulations for the treatment of a variety of medical conditions. It focuses on human clinical trial program and pre-clinical research program. The company was founded by Harry Karelis, Mara Gordon, Jason Peterson, and Stewart Washer on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.
