Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Acquired by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group makes up 3.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of Z. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,593 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in Zillow Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,718,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,484,000 after acquiring an additional 42,878 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Zillow Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,405,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,201,000 after acquiring an additional 476,475 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,687,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,353,000 after acquiring an additional 66,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,480,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,913,000 after acquiring an additional 93,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on Z. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Z traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.67. 652,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,485. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $59.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average of $47.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.74 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $100,412.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $100,412.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $820,655.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,008.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,923 shares of company stock worth $2,899,105 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

