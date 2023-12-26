ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Down to $11.58

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.58, but opened at $10.75. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 4,340,013 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $6.20 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -5.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,790,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,625.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

